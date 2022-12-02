Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 02 December 2022 – Content creator and brand influencer Milly Wa Jesus has penned a sweet message to her husband Kabi as they celebrate their marriage anniversary.

Taking to her Facebook account, Milly thanked her husband for the time they have been together.

She described him as a perfect husband and said that besides being lovers, they are best friends.

Her sweet message reads: I said I do to my friend, confidant, guide, and better half 5 years ago TODAY! Happy marriage anniversary my king @kabiwajesus !

Thanks for these blissful five years of marriage! Your love in all these years since our wedding has been the same.

You are real a man!A good dad to our kids, a perfect husband, and my best friend. I have seen the happiest as well as the darkest of moments holding your hand. May we always be like this for all the years to come. On this special day, I am again in love with you. Happy Anniversary my love ! May God take this marriage from love to love

