Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Portugal’s ouster from the 2022 FIFA world cup currently taking place in Qatar.

Underdogs, Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday December 10, putting in a stellar performance that saw them become the first African team to reach a world cup Semifinal.

Despite the presence of Ronaldo and other stars like Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Morocco’s defence could not be broken and Ronaldo was seen crying as he left the stadium after the match.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker who is 37 years old and has most likely played his last world cup, revealed that it was his biggest dream to win the world cup.

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.

I fought for it . I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.

Sadly yesterday the dream ended It’s not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal hasn’t changed for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted… Now, it’s hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions.