Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – There is reportedly tension at Royal Media Services after it emerged that President William Ruto’s administration is exerting pressure to have top journalists perceived to have been pro-Raila and anti-Ruto during the campaign period pushed out.

According to sources at RMS, the prime targets are editorial director Linus Kaikai and senior news anchor and talk show host Yvonne Okwara.

Ruto has also set his sights on Stephen Letoo, whom he once mocked at a press conference for covering Azimio rallies.

The Ruto administration is determined to have the three out of Citizen TV as one of the conditions it has set to support Royal Media Services with advertising and other deals.

RMS is already feeling the pinch with sources saying advertisements from the government and related agencies have started thinning.

Linus Kaikai and Yvonne Okwara have been earmarked for their newsroom roles in promoting Azimio’s agenda and suppressing coverage for Dr. Ruto, who was the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate.

It is understood Yvonne is being targeted for how she handled the presidential debate which was boycotted by Raila Odinga.

The Kenya Kwanza side felt that even though Ruto debated against himself after Raila boycotted the debate over unclear reasons, the Citizen TV journalist who was among four journalists picked to manage the interview “unfairly” treated Ruto by asking pointed questions that left him fumbling or contradicting himself.

Kaikai, on the other hand, was appointed Royal Media Services Group Editorial Director in March 2022 after the exit of Joe Ageyo, giving him sweeping control over election coverage.

He is also accused by Kenya Kwanza of favouring Azimio and thus a candidate for axing.

RMS has fewer options, given that the government is the biggest advertiser and so far owes the media houses nearly Ksh2 billion through the Government Advertising Agency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.