Saturday, 24 December 2022 – Tenants in a Nairobi apartment have a reason to smile this festive season after a landlady threw a party for them.

She also waived their January rent citing the fact that they have school fees and other problems to deal with.

“We have lived together for many years, always pass each other on the stairs and yet we don’t know each other. I am very thankful because without you people we wouldn’t be here. There are no landlords without tenants.

“Having houses with no one to rent them is all in vain,” she said.

She then broke the good news by waiving the January rent.

“As you eat here, don’t worry about January, nimewaachia rent. I know you have school fees and some of us have other things waiting for us,” she declared.

Netizens who watched the video could not stop asking if there is a vacant house in her apartment as they were impressed by her kind deeds.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.