Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Singer Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has been nominated for Best Original Score in a motion picture based on her contribution to the “Lift Me Up” soundtrack that was featured on Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Tems was nominated for the award alongside Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler, who were all significant contributors to the song.

Tems co-wrote the song, which was performed by Rihanna and released on November 4. The record paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played a lead role in the franchise before he died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

Reacting to news of her nomination, Tems tweeted: “My God!! this one is too much.”