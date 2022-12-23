Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 23 December 2022 – Netizens have reacted to a viral video of a beautiful bridesmaid entertaining the guests at a wedding.
The curvy lady whined her waist as the groom watched, probably salivating at her juicy assets.
The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of Netizens warning the newly-wed wife to be on the lookout since the bridesmaid might snatch her husband.
The pretty lady has a figure to die for.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
