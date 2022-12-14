Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been reportedly been banned from a luxury apartment in Miami after one of his bodyguards allegedly got careless with a high-powered firearm.

TMZ reported that the rapper usually stays in one of the properties owned by SLS Lux Property and rented by Nelk Boys member SteveWillDoIt.

A letter sent to Steve from attorneys of the condo association revealed that Tekashi’s bodyguards showed up at the end of October, openly carrying assault weapons.

The letter says one of Tekashi’s guards also “casually left his assault weapon unattended on his bag” and walked away from it briefly to talk with others.

The property association also said it is “aware of the bounty placed on 6ix9ine’s life” … after getting out of prison “in exchange for information regarding others and the provocative antics of 6ix9ine” which creates a dangerous situation for everyone with access to the building.

It’s unclear if there have been potentially dangerous incidents going down during his stays, but it was further gathered that a photo of Tekashi has been sent to the apartment security with a message which read “If seen on property, do not check-in, do not approach and contact security immediately. “