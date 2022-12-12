Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – A teenage girl was fatally stabbed in the neck in a Manhattan apartment Sunday night, Dec. 11, after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend.

Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was discovered just after 5.30 p.m. after cops responded to reports of the stabbing inside the apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd in Harlem, according to law enforcement sources.

The girl was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend after they got into an argument in the apartment, law enforcement sources told The Post.

She was rushed to Harlem Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6.30 p.m., according to cops.

The boyfriend fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.