Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Days after the release of the preliminary report by President William Ruto’s task force on the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), teachers have highlighted four critical areas that the government needs to address ahead of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) transition.

Speaking to the press, tutors predicted challenges for private institutions which do not benefit from the National Government Constituency Development Funds (NG-CDF).

They noted that such institutions would have to cater for the entire cost in a bid to comply with the CBC requirements.

In addition, they questioned whether teacher shortage would be experienced in certain areas, despite the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) assuring that 30,000 tutors would be employed and deployed across the country.

The tutors also wondered whether there would be capacity building to enable the teachers to upgrade their skills to accommodate the new curriculum.

“I know the government will disburse funds for public schools to comply with the CBC curriculum requirements. The challenge is, however, the private institutions, especially those not having secondary schools as they will be forced to use a lot of funds to set up what is required.”

“Concern is also raised on which category of teachers will handle the Junior Secondary Schools. When we have junior secondary schools in primary, there ought to be a change in manpower to handle the new curriculum,” Yusuf Amolo, a headteacher of St Peters Primary school, intimated to the press.

Plans are already underway to enable a smooth transition after the task force released the CBC findings and recommendations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.