Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – A teacher has resigned after she was accused of uploading nude pictures to a Google Doc that she shared with a 15-year-old student.

Sarah Hull-Degroat, 23, used the online form to have sex chats with the underage pupil, court documents show.

She discussed X-rated acts with the child in the shared document and also uploaded a picture of her bare breasts, investigators said.

A probable cause affidavit filed yesterday, Monday, December 12, showed the pair had been chatting since at least October 2022.

“The content of their recent communication is sexual in nature and describes sexual acts they hope to experience with each other,” the affidavit reads.

Following Hull-Degroat’s resignation, the Deer Creek Board of Education said it will discuss the matter further at its next meeting in January.

Officials at the school also demanded that the Oklahoma State Department of Education take away her teaching certificate.

They confirmed they had told parents at the school about the alleged explicit saga.

Deer Creek Superintendent Dr. Jason Perez was quoted in local media saying: “I’ve got children too. And it’s my responsibility as a parent to make sure I’m aware of their usage on social media.

“It’s very scary out there. People have lots of different ways to be able to get to children, and it’s not a safe world for them to be treading alone.”

The district says it will carry on working closely with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation into the allegations continues.

Hull-Degroat was taken into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on the charge of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor, with bond set at $50,000 (£40,000).