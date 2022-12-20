Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A pastor called Dr. Timothy Ogbu has advised young men to work hard and make money because there is nothing like love and submission in marriage without money.

“Teach your young men to work hard in life to earn money because there is nothing like love and submission in marriage without money! Your respect is proportional to how much money you can command!” he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

“We live in the world where mentorship and pastoral oversight is measured by the wealth and influence someone carries. So a woman who supposed to be a wife, even some members of your church who feed from your ministerial meal daily or weekly may still call another pastor whose wealth and influence is known to all as their mentor or pastor. This has actually led many to cut corners to be influential at the expense of their life,” he added.