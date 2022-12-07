Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Tanzania’s president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has canceled Independence Day celebrations scheduled to hold this Friday, December 9.

Hassan directed that the budget for the 61st Independence Day event which was $445,000, be used to build dormitories for children with special needs.

The money will be used to build eight dormitories in primary schools around the country.

Tanzania’s minister of state, George Simbachawene, on Monday said the money had been disbursed. He said the East African country will celebrate Independence Day by having public dialogues on development.

Previous Tanzanian governments have repeatedly canceled the celebration. In 2015, then-President John Magufuli canceled celebrations and diverted funds towards the building of a road in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

In 2020, he did the same and directed that the budget be used to buy medical facilities.