Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Thabelo Glen Madiba, who describes himself as the “tallest man in South Africa,” has shared photos with his girlfriend and their daughter on Twitter.

Madiba stands at 2.1 metres (7 foot, 1 inch) while his girlfriend, Pfunzo Mukwevho, is 1.5 metres (under five feet), more than two feet shorter than him.

“We are celebrating Love this side” he tweeted on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

