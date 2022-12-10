Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged hustlers to borrow money from the Hustler Fund but not to repay their loans.

Speaking at the iconic Kamukunji Grounds in Kibra, Raila said the hustler fund was not anchored in the law and therefore okay not to repay.

Besides, he said the fund is public money and everybody has a right to enjoy it without fear of repercussions.

At the same time, Raila said the KSh 500 loan was so inadequate to help Kenyans start a meaningful business and asked Kenyans to treat the kitty as part of the KSh 6k social welfare fund that the Azimio la Umoja had promised Kenyans during the campaigns.

“We had promised Kenyan households who are at the lower cadre that we were to disburse KSh 6k per month. In the hustler fund, you are given KSh 500 to start a business. Is it really adequate to start any meaningful business?” Raila asked.

However, allies of Kenya’s President William Ruto have cautioned Raila against inciting Kenyans not to pay for the hustler fund loan.

Led by Mukurweini MP John Kagucha, the leaders faulted Raila for misleading Kenyans.

According to Kagucha, inciting Kenyans against paying the loans was not only affecting their credit score but also disempowering Azimio supporters economically.

“I want to urge Azimio to stop misleading their fans about the Hustler Fund because it will make it impossible for them to borrow money in the future which will damage their credit score. It will be an economic disempowerment of their supporters,” Kagucha said.

