Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Masika Wetangula, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, to stop demonstrations because they will not help him.

Speaking on Tuesday when campaigning for Ford Kenya candidate Wafula Wakoli, Wetangula urged Raila to shelve his mass action plans since they will achieve nothing.

Wetangiula also recalled how he lost a shoe in 2017 while participating in defunct NASA demonstrations but nothing was achieved and Raila still ended up being the loser.

“This thing you are talking about holding protests is dragging our country down. We were with you my brother Raila in demonstrations, we were teargassed and I once lost a shoe on University Way, but we never succeeded,” Wetangula said.

The former Bungoma senator told Raila to accept the court ruling that upheld Ruto’s win and let him rule in peace now that he is the one that has formed the government.

“Be calm for the country to move forward. If truly you think there is illegitimacy, then you don’t believe in our institutions including the courts of law,” he said.

