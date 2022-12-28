Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – A section of Luhya community leaders have called on President William Ruto to intervene and end the apparent rift between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Gachagua and Sakaja are engaged in a bitter war of words after the governor said he will eject long-distance matatus from the Nairobi Central Business District.

Gachagua termed the move ill-intentioned and aimed at persecuting the business community from Mt. Kenya.

Addressing the press on Tuesday at Hunters Paradise in Bungoma town, the leaders led by Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, the secretary to the Western Kenya Members of Parliament Caucus, faulted the DP and asked him to let Sakaja implement what he promises the people of Nairobi.

“Sakaja was elected to an office by the people of Nairobi. They expect much from him, therefore the DP should present his manifesto to the people of Nairobi,” Nabii said.

The leaders also disapproved of the EALA, PS and CS appointments made by the Kenya Kwanza administration saying that the Western region was shortchanged.

“Those appointments made by the Kenya Kwanza government do not represent the numbers of the Western MPs and therefore we are calling on the concerned parties including the head of State to move swiftly and take action,” Nabwera said.

