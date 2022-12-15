Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 December 2022 – Content creator Pritty Vishy has expressed the pain of being harassed online by netizens.

On her Instastories, Vishy said that people harass her by mocking her physique and she now wishes to have a different shape.

She pointed out that she wants to give up on life if the abuse continues, cautioning that if she gives up, then it should be known that the actions of the netizens had weighed on her.

Vishy further said that her situation has not been easy especially because she has no one close to whom she can talk.

“I wish I would have the good body that they all love because being chubby everywhere you go people just insult you. When I give up y’all just know that the cyberbullying got over me.

“And the worst thing is not having someone to hold, give you hope and strength. Not even just those tight hugs that can release the pain and sorrow,” Vishy wrote.

