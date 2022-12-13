Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-lover Pritty Vishy and one of her friends, Becky Akinyi, were caught on camera locking lips and displaying extreme PDA.

In the clip, the two seemed to be out on a night out and enjoying themselves while exchanging saliva.

Pritty and Becky have been friends ever since she gained fame and have been visiting each other often

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of Netizens wondering whether Pritty has decided to join the rainbow community after being heartbroken by men.

Watch the video and read the reactions.

