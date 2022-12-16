Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – It has been revealed that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a suicide note before he killed himself at the age of 40 on Monday, December 12.

His wife, Allison Holker reported to the LAPD station on Tuesday that the TV personality had left the house without his car, which was very unlikely of him. Authorities then received a call from an L.A. hotel, where he, who had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was found.

According to TMZ, tWitch took an Uber from his home to the motel less than a mile from his home Monday morning and switched his phone to airplane mode so no one could reach or track him.

It was a motel staffer who discovered the popular DJ and TV host inside his room, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The dancer-turned-DJ, as per TMZ, left a suicide note highlighting the challenges he faced in the past. Boss’ note was left at the scene of his suicide, the report added, citing law enforcement sources.

“It was an ambiguous reference to his past challenges. It’s unclear exactly what he was referring to in the note,” the entertainment website’s report added.

Addressing her husband’s death, Allison said, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

She continued, “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Boss is survived by his wife and three children.