Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ official cause of death has been ruled a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, there were “no signs of foul play”
The 40-year-old dancer was found on Tuesday, Dec 13, in the bathroom of his motel room at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, just a 14-minute walk from his home.
West Valley Division officers had responded to a call from the motel at around 11:20 a.m. local time.
Staff at the motel, however, told TMZ on Wednesday that he did not seem “visibly” upset when he arrived the previous night with just a small overnight bag.
