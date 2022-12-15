Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – The body of Stephen “tWitch” Boss was found in a hotel bathroom by a maid after he missed checkout time, it has been revealed.

The dancer/DJ had checked into an Encino hotel on Monday, Dec. 12, without a car.

On Tuesday, Dec 13, when he didn’t check out at 11 AM the manager at Oak Tree Inn sent the maid to his room, Radaronline reports.

She gained entrance with her key.

The manager told the publication that the maid found the star’s body in the bathroom.

After informing the manager about the horrific scene, he dialed 911 to report a shooting.

Despite reports, he revealed no gunshots were heard.

The manager said no visible suicide note was left, but tWitch had a small bag with him when he arrived at the hotel, which was found in his room at the time of his death.

He said that the police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note.

The hotel is just a 14-minute walk from tWitch’s Los Angeles home.