Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Seraki Kemmonye Seraki, a popular polygamist pastor from Botswana has said that there is no advantage in polygamy though he has been accused of ‘eating two plates.’

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 14, Seraki, who is married to two wives, Kagiso and Mpho, lamented the chaos and drama that comes with polygamy.

“THERE IS NO ADVANTAGE IN POLY-FAM! I have been accused of all sorts of things, from eating two plates to swimming in extra fats like a kidney, though I cannot confirm nor deny the accusations, my dear brother don’t get tempted, there is no advantage in this thing!,” he said.

Today I saw things! “T Sekati, S Sekati, P Sekati…..uhu, naare golo mo ke family ya motho a le 1”? Exclaimed the security guard! I pulled my wives together with the kids as we slid into the Immigration hall! There was some murmuring! “O irang ka bana ba ba kanakana”! “Thaaka basadi ba mothaka yo ba bantle jang, wa yaka o ba loile”!

Then the process of filling forms, quing here and there, the young boys running and sliding between their mothers legs! The girls complaining bitterly about the state of their hairs! Chaotic scenes, the life of a polygamist!

As if that was not enough, with two wives and 6 kids following me around the entire day, none of them could pick that the front of my t was backward and vice versa! “Ele gore o thotse o isitse mapele ko morago” Never felt so small,embarrassed and insulted in one sentence like this! Stay away from this thing…there is no advantage here, just chaos and drama!

I can’t even buy an SVR, or a Lambo, I have to consider cars like Super 16, Caravella, Elegrand(kana ga tweng)! How can a young child like me drive di combi bashimane ba taboga ka di GD6? What kind of life is this? Where is the joy in this you people? Zero advantage! Legale lekeletsang, he added.