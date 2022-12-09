Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is set to fly out of the country for a high-level meeting in the US.

This comes after he canceled his parallel Jamhuri day celebrations which he intended to use against President William Ruto and his government.

In a statement today, Raila will depart on Saturday night, December 10, to join other African leaders in Washington, DC.

His Personal Assistant Dennis Onyango confirmed that the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure will be away for a week.

“Hon. Raila Odinga is set to leave the country late Saturday, December 10, 2022, for a one-week visit to the US,” read the statement in parts.

The Azimio La Umoja party leader will attend the US-African Leaders Summit alongside other global leaders as an AU representative.

His tasks will include leading discussions on promoting investment infrastructure and attaining Just Energy Transition.

He will also conduct a series of meetings with leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society organizations on the sidelines of the Summit.

According to Onyango, Raila will return by December 18 to proceed with his mass action against Ruto and his government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.