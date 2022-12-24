Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 24, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is set to make a huge political announcement that will change the history of Kenya.

Speaking in Awendo yesterday, Raila restated that his quest for democratic and electoral reforms is still intact.

He called for calmness among his supporters ahead of his major announcement in January 2023.

He said much was yet to be done, reiterating that he would not relent despite losing the presidential election.

“I want you to know that it is not over. This matter is not over. I had said I did not want to talk about it but in the coming month, I will give you the direction we are going to take,” he said.

Recently, Raila turned the heat on President William Ruto over his proposed constitutional amendments.

In a detailed statement, the Former Prime Minister accused the President of dishonesty, saying the very issues he is raising were well captured in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He said the President has puzzled him with his proposal given that these are the things he opposed before clinching the presidency.

He challenged Ruto to follow the very steps that the Supreme Court directed on any constitutional amendments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.