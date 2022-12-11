Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has turned against President William Ruto and threatened to destabilize his government over his nefarious plot to hand former Prime Minister Raila Odinga some powers by creating a powerful office of the leader of the Opposition.

In a statement yesterday, Miguna threatened to rally the country to defeat President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

He noted that he will stage a large-scale campaign against Ruto should he try to launch a campaign supporting constitutional change.

The fiery advocate noted with concern that Ruto and his political coalition were courting a disaster by suggesting constitutional amendments to grant Raila Odinga some powers.

“If Kenya Kwanza wants to invite their waterloo the way Napoleon did in 1815, let them call a referendum on their attempt to mutilate the Constitution of Kenya.

“We dare anyone to try,” Miguna cautioned.

He also reminded the President against forgetting the Kenya Kwanza agenda, which championed the rule of law and anti-constitutional changes.

Miguna asked Ruto to focus on his development agenda and avoid unnecessary distractions.

“That wasn’t the platform on which William Ruto was elected! Thank me later,” he added.

According to Miguna, Kenyan Constitution is almost perfect and does not require any form of amendments as proposed by the president.

“I will say it for the avoidance of doubt. There is nothing wrong with the Constitution. No defect. No errors. Nothing that requires amendments or mutilations,” Miguna asserted.

On Friday, December 9, President William Ruto wrote to Members of Parliament, asking them to consider amending the Constitution to create a position for the Leader of the Opposition in the Constitution.

The head of state also asked MPs to craft supportive legislation and dimensions within which the Official Leader of the Opposition will hold the government to account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.