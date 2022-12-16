Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday December 16, 2022 – Former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has thrown his hat in the ring to unseat President William Ruto in 2027.

Speaking during the DAP-K party’s first anniversary, Wamalwa said that his outfit stands a better chance of producing the next Head of State.

“I am going for that seat in 2027,” Eugene Wamalwa said.

Wamalwa, who campaigned for Raila Odinga in the August 9, elections, said for the 10 years that he has worked as a Cabinet Secretary in different sectors, he has all that it takes to lead the country.

He said the DAP-K NDC held on Wednesday, December 14, unanimously endorsed his candidature adding that he will officially commence his 2027 State House bid in January 2023.

“We had a very good chat with our leadership that after we conclude our NDC, you will be having a presidential candidate of DAP-K.”

“I am truly honored that my colleagues have requested me to vie,” Wamalwa added.

He said as a seasoned politician, the vote-rich Western region is not part of the Ford Kenya and ANC’s plans of endorsing William Ruto in the 2027 presidential election.

“We believe we are the party of the future of the Western because the ANC and Ford Kenya are now captured in Kenya Kwanza and there is a vacuum growing and we want to grow into it also they are not going to fill presidential candidates both of them said they will back President and we are not part of the 2047 but rather we are going for this in 2027,” he added.

Wamalwa will be facing it off with William Ruto and Roots Party Presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST