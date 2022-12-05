Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Nick Cannon is remembering his son Zen Cannon, who died in December 2021.

The American television host shared photos of Zen, who died of a brain tumour, and expressed his heartbreak at the loss.

He wrote: “Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken.

“Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary.

“Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily.”

Cannon added: “I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.”

Nick Cannon welcomed Zen with model Alyssa Scott on June 23, 2021. Sadly, Zen died on Dec 5, 2021, at just 5 months old.

