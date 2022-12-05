Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has recalled all Members of Parliament from their recess for a special sitting to be held on Thursday.

Parliament went on recess on December 2, 2022, and was to resume on February 14, 2023, but lawmakers have been recalled to transact the crucial business of the House which cannot wait any longer.

In a notice published in the dailies today, Wetangula stated that he had received a request to hold a special sitting.

“I have received and acceded to a request from the Leader of Majority Party to hold special sittings of the National Assembly,” the speaker announced in a special notice.

On top of the agenda will be the tabling of a report by the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning.

The committee had vetted nominees for appointment to the position of Members of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Kenya Kwanza Alliance nominated Benedict Muasya Mutiso, Jonas Vincent Kuko, Isabel Nyambura Waiyaki, and Hadija Nganyi Juma.

Azimio Coalition on their part nominated Wilfred Koitamet Olekina Nchoshoi, George Jalang’o Midiwo and Fatuma Gedi.

“After tabling of the report, there will be notification of Special Motion regarding the approval of nominees for the appointment to the position of members of CRA,” Wetangula notified members of parliament and the general public.

Another key agenda of the day will be the approval of nominees to various National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF) Committee.

Parliament before discussing the aforementioned appointments will receive any urgent messages from the national executive and senate.

The NA will also have its first reading of The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, 2022.

