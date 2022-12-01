Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 30, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula on Thursday met with Russia’s ambassador Dmitry Maksimychev where they agreed to enhance Parliamentary diplomacy and engagements between the two countries.

Speaking at Parliament Building, Maksimychev congratulated Wetangula for his election to the helm of the August House.

“Your counterpart Speaker was also delighted to learn about your appointment and he is ready to collaborate on matters of Parliamentary diplomacy,” the Envoy stated.

Wetangula called for bilateral collaborations in tourism, transport, and technology, among other sectors.

The two discussed issues regarding exchange programs between lawmakers of the two countries aimed at knowledge sharing and learning from each other on politics and leadership.

Wetangula nostalgically traced his first visit to Russian way back in 1979 when he attended a student conference in Moscow and toured the country.

He indicated that he was keen to oversee the establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Group between the two Parliaments for purposes of parliamentary diplomacy.

