Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of South Sudan, peed on himself at a recent event.

The President, alongside other dignitaries, were attending a road commissioning event.

While reciting the National Anthem at the event, Mayardit is seen standing in front with his hand on his chest.

However, the camera man focuses on his trouser to show wetness starting from his crotch and spreading down to the ankle of his trousers.

The urine then spills to the floor as the President looks down to see the mess he’s in.

Other dignitaries did their best to look away.

Watch the video below.