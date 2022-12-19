Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 19, 2022 – Some South Africans have taken to Twitter to advise their ladies against dating foreign men after a South African woman was duped by a Kenyan man who left her with only four eggs.

PSAFLlVE reported that 51-year-old Sthembile Duma was reportedly left homeless with only four chicken eggs to her name after a Kenyan boyfriend she met on a dating site Badoo scammed her R420,000.

Duma was duped after her Kenyan lover reportedly convinced her to quit her job in the city of Joburg.

The news created a buzz on social media as some South Africans reacted to the report.

They threw jabs at their women who choose foreign men over their countrymen.

Look