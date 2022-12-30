Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 30, 2022 – A lawyer representing Baby Sagini has refuted claims by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko that he was frustrated in helping him get eye transplants in China.

While reiterating that the three-year-old has since been placed under state protection, George Morara explained that anybody wishing to help the 3-year-old must follow the legal procedures protecting state witnesses.

According to Moraa, due processes must be followed by anyone wishing to access Baby Sagini as the minor’s safety comes first.

“At the moment, the government is the custodian of the baby because of the serious security breach he has suffered,” the lawyer revealed to the press.

Morara was responding to Sonko’s claims that his attempts to assist Baby Sagini had been frustrated.

Furthermore, Sonko claimed that politicians in the region had blocked and frustrated his efforts of facilitating Sagini’s specialized treatment in an advanced medical facility in Shenzhen, China.

In response, Morara indicated that, contrary to his claims, Sonko did not make attempts to fly Baby Sagini to China for specialized eye treatment.

“Sonko needs to understand that there are laws and procedures to be followed before Baby Sagini is handed over to anyone wishing to help him,” Morara asserted.

Further, he revealed that police officers manning the facility where Sagini is recently kept after being attacked by unknown people who he claimed tried to forcefully access and take away baby Sagini.

“Many have talked about rituals while others have talked about traditional cults. But the fact is that Baby Sagini as a child should be protected under the law,” the further added.

