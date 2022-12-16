Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – A mother and son were found dead in a murder-suicide on the University of California, Irvine, campus Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, a former student of the school, picked up his 77-year-old mother Thao Nguyen and “threw her” off a multi-story campus building before jumping to his own death around 4 p.m., investigators said Wednesday. Dec, 14.

Though Doan’s motive remains unknown, police said they had interacted with the former UC Irvine student “multiple times in the past.”

The Irvine Police Department last dealt with him in regard to a “mental health concern” in 2019 while he was attending the school.

Doan was a biological sciences major at school from September 2017 to June 2019, UCI spokesman Tom Vasich told the Los Angeles Times.

Doan never graduated and no longer had an affiliation with the university.

Doan was admitted to a mental institution sometime in 2019 and sexually battered his roommate, an Orange County district attorney’s office spokesperson told the LA Times. He was arrested but was released from custody after his mother posted his $100,000 bail.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Doan was sentenced to 156 days in jail and given three years probation, which ended in July this year, Orange County Superior Court records state.

Doan and Nguyen lived together in Irvine. Their longtime neighbor Michael Bertin told the Press-Telegram that Doan was known as a “troubled young man.”

Bertin said: “(Doan) had demons. It’s a horrible thing.”