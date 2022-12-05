Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – A lady called Glory Chinemerem Iheanacho is set to marry her boyfriend, Ehimare, after 13 years of dating.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, December 4, 2022, the bride-to-be recalled how some people thought the relationship will not lead to marriage.

“It all started like a dream, but as time goes on, it becomes a reality. Some thought it will never happen, others said it has taken too long, but we thank God who has made everything possible and beautiful in his own time. Love forever is what we share and depends on, because God is love. In his time, he makes everything beautiful. We are product of his time,” she wrote.

“Relationship of 13 years is about taking a new phase. Pls Friends and family Join me this Saturday on the 10/12/2022 as I walk down the Aisle to say yes I DO to the man of my dream.” she added.