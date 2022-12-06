Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Popular socialite Corazon Kwamboka came under a scathing attack after she attended a dinner at the Barbados High Commission in Nairobi while rocking a blonde wig.

The mother of two was at the Barbados High Commission to celebrate the country’s 56 years of independence and a year as a republic.

“Wonderful evening spent celebrating Barbados 56th Year of Independence and 1 year as a Republic. With His Excellency the High Commissioner of Barbados to Kenya and His wife Selena.

“I was also excited to meet Maryanne who is the CEO of Haco Industries. As a young entrepreneur, women who have excelled in business inspire me and make me understand that us women can achieve anything,” Corazon Kwamboka captioned photos she posted after attending the event at the Barbados High Commission in Nairobi.

Critics, mostly female, were quick to troll the socialite after she stepped out wearing the blonde wig.

The trolling went on for days until Corazon ultimately decided to address it.

The socialite on Monday, December 5, 2022, shared inspirational quotes on her InstaStory with the main message she was passing across being “tearing others down will not elevate you”.

