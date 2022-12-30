Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Climate activist Greta Thunberg, 19, had a savage response for controversial influencer Andrew Tate’s when he boasted about his carbon-dioxide-emitting cars.

Tate, a self-proclaimed “success coach” who has been criticized online for a brand that many people describe as misogynistic, tweeted an image of himself with a car on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The 36-year-old tagged Thunberg and wrote: “I have 33 cars.”

He proceeded to name two models of his cars then added, “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Greta Thurnberg replied: “Yes, please do enlighten me.”

She then shared a fake email address with which to reach her:

Many people praised Thunberg for her response to Tate, who is known to be highly misogynistic and has been banned from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube because of his views about women.