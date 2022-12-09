Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 9, 2022 – Sirisia MP John Waluke has realized that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot help him anymore in his multi-million corruption case.

This is after he ran back to President William Ruto.

Speaking at Kakamega State Lodge yesterday, Waluke pleaded with President Ruto to intervene in his multi-million corruption case, which he termed as politically instigated.

Waluke beseeched the Head of State to help him get freedom just like their Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterparts whose cases have been withdrawn.

“Nakuomba hii case yangu rais. Nishugulikie hiyo raisi (I want to plead with you over my case. Help me with it, Mr. President,” Waluke said.

The lawmaker, who is out on KSh 10 million cash bail, revealed that he was duped by Rtd. President Uhuru Kenyatta to dump William Ruto in the pretense that he will help in his case.

However, since he handed over the instruments of power to his successor, Uhuru stepped back in in helping him through his case.

“Yule aliniambia toka huku urudi huku mimi nakuondolea kesi, mimi nilikufunga. Na juzi nilimuuliza sasa umeretire umeniwacha tu. Akaniambia ati nilijaribu na nikashindwa,” Waluke said in reference to Uhuru Kenyatta.

Loosely translated to: “The person who promised me to leave you for him in the pretense that he will assist me has left me. The other day, I told him that he retired and left me hanging. He told me that he tried his best, but he couldn’t.”

“I asked him how that was possible, yet he was the President. I told him that Ruto was able to help free others. What kind of President was he?” Waluke wondered.

Waluke was sentenced to 67 years in jail after he was found guilty of defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to the tune of KSh 297 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.