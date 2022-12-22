Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – There was commotion at a graduation party in Peru after the dance floor collapsed and swallowed the teen graduates.

Footage of the incident has amassed millions of views on TikTok.

The fiasco occurred while teens were celebrating their high school graduation in San Martin.

In the clip, uploaded on Dec. 17, the students can be seen dancing in the middle of the dance floor.

However, a huge hole opens up in the middle of the dance floor and the students fall inside as a cloud of dust fills the air.

The DJ stops the music as bystanders rush to assist the graduates.

The clip concludes with an adult helping guide the students out of the hole.

Thankfully, no one died during the fiasco.

In a similar incident in September, a sinkhole opened up and swallowed several people dancing at a birthday party in Brazil.

Watch the video below.