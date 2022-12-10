Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has died at the age of 62.

According to to TMZ, he died ‘outside his home after ‘having a hard time breathing’.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that they “received a 911 call Thursday morning, December 8, from a person who said Ronnie was outside their home and having a hard time breathing”.

“A few minutes later, he wasn’t breathing at all,” they reported, quoting sources.

The outlet says paramedics “rushed to the San Fernando Valley address where bystanders were attempting CPR”, but the efforts “didn’t work” and “he was pronounced dead at the scene”.

A cause of death has not been announced, and it remains unclear whether his death was related to his previous cancer diagnosis.

In 2018, the singer lost her eldest son, Craig, after he died by suicide.

As she scattered his ashes of the coast of California she tweeted: “My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California.”

“He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.” she added Ronnie was born in 1960, to Tina and her husband Ike. The couple split in 1976 after Tina accused Ike of beating her up, with Ike dying of a drug overdose in 2007. She also adopted ex-husband Ike Turner’s two sons, Ike Jr, and Mike.