Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Friday, 30 December 2022 – Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of Paul Okoye a.k.a Rude Boy, took to Instagram to share a lovely video of them holding hands as they jet out of the country for the New Year celebrations.
Watch the video she shared below
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>