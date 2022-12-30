Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 30 December 2022 – Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of Paul Okoye a.k.a Rude Boy, took to Instagram to share a lovely video of them holding hands as they jet out of the country for the New Year celebrations.

Watch the video she shared below