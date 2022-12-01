Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Celebrated songstress Jovial has confirmed that she was just chasing clout when she and Willy Paul announced that they were dating.

Jovial said everything that transpired was all about showbiz.

The “Kunguru” hitmaker said that Willy Paul is just a friend.

“Okay, I’m done. Poze is not my man. He is my friend, it was business and we both benefited from it. Now back to reality! I’m a suffocating woman, Nimeshindwa kuvumilia .Mungu anisaidie kwa yatakayo fwata Mayoo,” she said during a question and answer session with her fans.

