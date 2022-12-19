Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – American singer and YouTube star, Jojo Siwa and TikTok creator, Avery Cyrus, have gone separate ways after three months of dating.

Cyrus broke the news to her fans in the comment section of her recent TikTok post after they had asked her if she and Siwa were still an item.

The video she shared was from her recent Royal Caribbean cruise, which Siwa also took part in with friends like Nia Sioux and Garrett Clayton.

Revealing the reason for their split, the TikTok creator said;

“We decided that we are better off as friends.

“We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!.”

While Siwa, 19, is yet to publicly address the split on her own, she could be seen telling Cyrus in the video, “This is my ‘I’m sorry I’m breaking up with you’ present.”

Siwa and Cyrus were first linked in August following the “Boomerang” singer’s on-again, off-again relationship with Kylie Prew. The pair became TikTok-official one month later, with Siwa captioning a video of the two together, “Happiest girl.”