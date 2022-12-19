Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – “Better Together” singer, Jack Johnson has gotten a legal protection against a female fan he claims poses a serious and alarming risk to his safety.

TMZ reported that Johnson got the restraining order after he told the court how the female stalker keeps showing up at events he headlines and hotels he’s at, and also tries getting close to him.

The judge was convinced the woman is dangerous enough to warrant a 5-year order of protection.

The singer got a temporary order of protection two months ago, after he claimed the woman has been hounding him for years, with things escalating to the point where she recently confronted him at a hotel he was staying at on tour. He said she got in his face and it was so frightening cops came and detained her.