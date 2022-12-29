Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Singer Ayra Starr took to her Twitter handle to call out the organizers of Afrochella after she fell on stage during her performance.

The singer who was clad in yellow attire was running during her performance when she slipped and fell.

Reacting to the incident via her handle, she wrote;

”Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artist performance , that fall was very unnecessary and painful”

Watch a clip of her fall below