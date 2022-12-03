Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – Ashanti has made claim about how a producer attempted to ransom her songs in exchange for sex.

Speaking with hosts Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee during an appearance on the radio show, The Breakfast Club, the 42-year-old singer revealed that she was in a ‘crazy situation with one producer,’ who worked with her on two records.

After explaining he told her she was his ‘homie’ and was ‘not gonna charge’ her for two songs they worked on, she said everything changed when it came time to put out the album.

She said he asked her to ‘take a shower together,’ which she thought was a joke.

‘I thought he was joking,’ she explained, before he said he made it clear he was ‘dead serious’ or would expect her to pay him ‘$40,000 per track.

She continued: ‘Again, I thought he was joking because, you know, we had been working with each other, for like, I don’t know, a couple of weeks.’

Once she learned he was serious, the star said she had to ‘make some phone calls’ to get the situation under control.

Ashanti said she plans to elaborate more on the scary experience in her upcoming documentary, which she is currently working on.

Back in 2018, at the height of the #MeToo, she opened up a little about the sexual harassment, but never said the producer’s name.

She said once she turned down the producer, who had a ‘little crush’ on her, ‘all of a sudden the track became $45K.’

After her family stepped in, she said his ‘apology came in’ the form of ‘three records for free.’

‘And I got two of them mixed and mastered for free,’ the Grammy winner added.