Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 12, 2022 – Adele has revealed she had therapy five times per day when she divorced her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker, 34, whose marriage to charity entrepreneur Simon, 48, ended in 2019, told fans she is seeing a counsellor again because she stopped ‘holding [herself] accountable’.

Speaking on stage at her Vegas ‘Weekends with Adele’ show at The Colosseum in Ceasar’s Palace on Friday night, Adele said: ‘I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start.

‘Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.

‘But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say.

‘But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything.’

The 34-year-old star admitted performing live ‘fills [her] with dread’ and while she’s not keen on touring much, she’s delighted with the residency set up.

She grew tearful as she added: ‘And my whole therapy session this week was really interesting. It was about these shows.

‘I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread.

‘That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.’

The ‘Easy On Me’ singer who has 10-year-old son Angelo with Simon is now in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.