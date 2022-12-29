Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Sibling rivalry between singer Akothee and her younger sister, Cebbie Koks, once again played out in public after she failed to turn up for her traditional wedding with flamboyant lawyer Steve Ogolla.

Akothee went to have fun with her mzungu boyfriend and her sons at Ruma National Park which is approximately 2 hours from Rongo, the location of the wedding.

However, Akothee’s daughters Rue Baby and Vesh attended the flashy wedding in Migori County.

Akothee and Cebbie don’t see each other eye to eye.

She once accused her of trying to bewitch her.

Below are photos of Akothee at the park as her sister was walking down the aisle.

