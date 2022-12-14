Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Police have arrested one man in connection with a robbery incident that happened on 19th November 2022 in Bondo.

During the incident that was captured on CCTV, the suspect and his accomplice who is still at large attacked a supermarket attendant at gunpoint and robbed him of cash amounting to Ksh. 300,000 and assorted mobile phones.

The man arrested is believed to be the one seen stuffing cash in a bag in the video.

Also arrested is a woman who was ferrying the two suspects on a motorbike on the day the offense was committed.

The matter is being handled by detectives based at Bondo police station.

Watch the video of the robbery incident.

