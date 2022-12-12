Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has opposed the formation of the Office of the Opposition leader, as proposed by President William Ruto and his men.

In a statement on Sunday, Raila, who is on an official visit to the United States, said he opposes the President‘s proposals because they were the same as those in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that was rejected by the Supreme Court early this year.

The former Prime Minister urged Ruto to follow the procedure outlined in the Supreme Court decision on the BBI.

“These demands, all stated personally by him, are that a president cannot initiate constitutional amendments and that all proposals for constitutional amendments must begin with the people.”

“…that the amendment process must be people-driven, and that amendments must primarily focus on the interests of the common mwananchi,” read part of Raila Odinga’s statement.

Raila further accused the President of stealing his political ideologies and running with them as his own.

In the BBI document, Raila Odinga proposed the formation of the office of the Opposition Leader.

However, Ruto and his brigade were among Kenyans who rejected the BBI document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.