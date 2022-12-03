Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Police have recovered ammunition and government assorted items after they raided an apartment in Embakasi, Nairobi, following a tip-off from the public.

Through a statement issued by the National Police Service (NPS), the officers were reported to have acted on a tip-off from the public.

According to the police, the operation uncovered military and police attire, though it did not clarify whether they were official uniforms.

Cops discovered 25 rounds of ammunition, military fatigue, jungle uniforms, bags, boots and helmets.

Also within the house were military compares, carrier bags, and military IDs.

NPS was cagey on releasing details of the IDs, which a section of the public believed were forged. It also did not reveal whether suspects were arrested or a manhunt was launched to track them down.

Questions were also raised on the regalia found in the apartment, with some alluding that they may have belonged to a “rogue officer”.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had directed the police to be merciless on criminals who terrorize the public.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome concurred, arguing that police were at liberty to draw their weapons and defend themselves in critical incidents.

